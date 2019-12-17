Lewis Capaldi praises Aberdeen chipper after mammoth SPOTY order

Music star Lewis Capaldi has thanked staff at an Aberdeen chipper after placing a massive order following the Sports Personality of the Year awards.

The singer-songwriter, fresh from performing at P&J Live on Sunday, posted a video on Instagram of his team tucking into a meal from The Ashvale on a jet.

Scottish footballing legend Denis Law also paid a visit to the popular chipper over the weekend.

According to staff at the shop on Great Western Road, the Bathgate-born musician ordered 10 fish suppers with curry sauce, mushy peas and tartare sauce – along with some battered scraps.

The Full Order

10 fish suppers

10 curry sauce

10 mushy peas

Tartare sauce

Battered scraps

Vinegar

Bread rolls

Capaldi and his entourage had their food delivered to Aberdeen International Airport in time for their private jet heading back to the US.

And the star enjoyed his meal so much, he sent staff a message on social media to thank them.

Ashvale owner Stuart Devine said: “We got a phone call from Lewis’s band telling us what they needed.

“There was a bit of excitement in the shop when we realised who the order was for.

“We’re pleased we were able to send Lewis home with a fish supper.

“I’m not an Instagrammer myself but my daughter showed it to me.

“I’m absolutely delighted he decided to come to us.

“I think the guys were hoping he would come in himself and pick it up, and there was a queue of people wanting to drive the van to deliver it. He actually messaged us on Twitter thanking us and saying it was very good so he seems to have enjoyed it.”

As well as Capaldi, Scottish football legend Denis Law also visited The Ashvale at the weekend.

Stuart said: “We were on the lookout for famous faces because we knew Sports Personality of the Year was on.

“We had Denis Law and his family in on Saturday night, which was nice.

“He is a well-known face around here and it’s always lovely to see him.

“Sports Personality of the Year is a fantastic event and to have it here in Aberdeen is a massive coup.”