Lewis Capaldi places huge order at Aberdeen chipper ahead of flight to US

by Jamie Hall
16/12/2019, 11:38 am
Lewis Capaldi at the Sports Personality of the Year awards last night
Music star Lewis Capaldi took advantage of his visit to Aberdeen to sample the fare on offer at one of the city’s top chippers.

The singer-songwriter, fresh from performing at last night’s Sports Personality of the Year awards at P&J Live, was seen on Instagram tucking into a meal from the Ashvale.

A member of Lewis Capaldi’s team tucking into food from the Ashvale

According to staff at the shop on Great Western Road, the Bathgate-born musician ordered 10 fish suppers with curry sauce, mushy peas and tartare sauce – along with some battered scraps.

Capaldi and his entourage had their food delivered to Aberdeen International Airport in time for their flight back to the US.

