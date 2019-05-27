Lewis Capaldi fans warned not to buy Viagogo tickets for Aberdeen gig

Music fans have been warned they won’t get into Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen gig if they buy from secondary ticketing websites.

The warning comes after the Evening Express found tickets for the Scottish singer-songwriter’s sold-out show at P&J Live on sale on websites such as Viagogo for up to £203 per ticket – £165.10 more than face value.

Viagogo defended the practice, claiming it does not set the prices, but those organising the show on March 15 next year have urged people to be wary.

“Tickets were available via Ticketmaster on a ‘mobile ticket’ option only,” said a DF Concerts spokeswoman.

She added: “By using mobile tickets, we can eliminate invalid tickets getting into the venue.

“But this does mean tickets sold via secondary ticket sites will not be valid when arriving at the venue and checks will be in place.

“We cannot stress enough how important it is fans stop using these sites as, inevitably, some tickets are being resold multiple times, leaving genuine fans out of pocket.”

She urged people who can no longer attend to use Ticketmaster or Twickets to resell tickets.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Viagogo spokesman said: “The resale of tickets in the secondary market is a vital source for genuine fans who wish to attend an event but cannot access them through primary sources.

“However, Viagogo does not set prices – the seller does – and in our experience, tickets which are priced significantly above their market value tend not to sell.

“The reality is that for major events such as this, there is significant demand and a very limited supply on the primary market and that has an obvious effect on prices, much like any other consumer industry.”