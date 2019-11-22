Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande to perform at BBC Sports Personality of the Year at P&J Live

Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi is set to perform at BBC Sports Personality of the Year in Aberdeen.

Presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan, the awards will take place at the city’s new world-class entertainment venue P&J Live on December 15.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Emeli Sande will also perform at the biggest awards in the sporting calendar which will be broadcast live from the Granite City on BBC One and BBC One HD.

© Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “Hosting BBC Sports Personality of the Year is already an absolute game changer for the city, but to also welcome Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande on the night is utterly fantastic.

“It’s fantastic to be able to bring not only one, but two successful Scottish singers to Aberdeen at what is set to be a brilliant evening.

“An event of this scale puts Aberdeen on the map.”

The ceremony will celebrate a huge year of sport, attracting thousands to P&J Live – with even more people tuning in to watch the awards.

Lucky ticketholders will also be treated to a special pre-show before the main programme goes live at 7pm.

Hosted by comedian Des Clarke, the pre-show will see singer Nina Nesbitt, the cast from CBBC’s Almost Never and Rio Donkin, the winner of CBBC’s Got What it Takes?, perform.

Chart-topping singer Capaldi will belt out some of his biggest hits, which includes Bruises and Someone You Loved, during the main SPOTY programme.

The self-proclaimed “Scottish Beyonce” is also scheduled to return to P&J Live in March next year as part of his UK arena tour.

Raised in Alford, Emeli Sande is also to perform in front of thousands at the awards ceremony next month. Sande recently released her third album Real Life.

This will only be the second time the awards have been held in Scotland after Glasgow’s SSE Hydro hosted it in 2014.

Tickets cost £45 and can be purchased here.

