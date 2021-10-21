Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Level crossing disruption in Elgin to continue to next week

By David Mackay
21/10/2021, 12:40 pm
The level crossing in Elgin. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

A road closure will be in force until next week due to a fault with the railway level crossing in Elgin.

A technical issue with the barriers has caused disruption on The Wards since Monday.

Moray Council has now confirmed the disruption is due to continue until Friday, October 29.

The fault means a member of Network Rail staff has to be on site to manually open and close the level crossing in Elgin between 8am and 7pm.

A full road closure is then in place overnight between 7pm and 8am.

The gates were previously run by locally-based crews until the signal box in Elgin was demolished in October 2017 as part of an upgrade to the railway.

Personnel in Inverness now normally control the level crossing while observing the site on cameras.

Moray Council has warned that the temporary measures mean drivers can expect delays in the area during the next week.

The authority tweeted: “Network Rail has advised this will take slightly longer than the automatic gate”

Drivers have been advised to use the railway bridge at the Laichmoray roundabout when the road is closed.