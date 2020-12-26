Level 4 restrictions: Aberdeen sports boss hits out at closures

The boss of an Aberdeen leisure organisation has told of his disappointment as sports facilities close their doors once again.

Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson said the original lockdown in March cost the group and estimated £6.5 million and called for more support from the government to lessen the burden this time around.

All facilities, excluding the golf courses it operates, are closed until January 5, when Sport Aberdeen intends to allow outdoor tennis and the use of 3G pitches to start again.

Aberdeen Sports Village will also be closed from December 24 for four weeks.

Under level four restrictions, indoor gyms are required to close.

Sport Aberdeen has warned it may have to consider permanent venue closures if operations continue to be impacted without a higher level of financial support.

Mr Robertson said: “We are, of course, extremely disappointed to be closing the majority of our facilities and services.

“Since indoor leisure venues reopened in the summer, it has been proven across the UK that there has been an extremely low prevalence of Covid-19 among people who have opted to use these facilities.

“This confirms that the protocols and procedures which are in place work effectively to keep people safe while engaging in physical activity.”

He added: “The original lockdown has had a devastating financial impact on Sport Aberdeen, with the projected loss of around £6.5m in income, so additional restrictions will only add to our difficulties.

“We have still to receive assurances that there will be specific financial support from Government.

“The new year is an important time for the leisure and fitness industry, where there is traditionally very high demand and so it is especially disappointing to be closed when we know so many people want to access our services.

“As ever, the health and wellbeing of our staff, members and customers is our number one priority, and we will continue to play our part in Scotland’s recovery from this health crisis in every way we can, by providing online health and wellbeing resources over the coming weeks and opening our facilities and services as soon as we are able.”

Earlier this year, there was a huge surge in bookings at venues across the city when they were allowed to re-open.

Demand for golf slots was so great Sport Aberdeen’s online booking system crashed and hundreds of names were put on a reserve list in case of cancellations.

