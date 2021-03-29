Letting agency buys property portfolio of Aberdeen law firm

The lettings book of one of Aberdeen’s oldest property and law companies has been bought by Stonehouse Lettings for an undisclosed sum.

The well-known property management company has purchased the portfolio of rental homes formerly managed by 267-year-old Aberdeen city centre law firm and land management business Burnett & Reid.

The deal sees almost 200 homes transfer between Stonehouse’s central Aberdeen branch based in Carden Place and its office at Kemnay.

The additional properties from Burnett & Reid bring its total managed property portfolio throughout Aberdeen and neighbouring districts to approximately 1,700.

Four lettings staff from Burnett & Reid – spearheaded by leasing manager Nicky Webster – will also join the Stonehouse team.

Andrew Seldon, Stonehouse chief executive officer, said: “This deal does not just mark the next chapter in what is very much a home-grown Aberdeen success story.

“This acquisition is a perfect strategic and geographical fit for us. It is a great people fit too, as we inherit a team brimming with the same local knowledge, industry insight and high customer service standards on which we pride ourselves.

“It also equips us with the best possible platform on which to build further at pace and scale, through both acquisition and organic growth.

“We are actively exploring other acquisition opportunities to expand our lettings footprint not just across our Aberdeen heartland, but also into neighbouring in-demand districts.”