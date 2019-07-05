Letters sent to Aberdeen residents ahead of sign-ups for controversial garden waste charge

Letters have been sent out to residents across Aberdeen inviting them to apply for a controversial £30 garden waste charge.

Earlier this year, the ruling Conservative, Aberdeen Labour and independent administration announced the introduction of a new £30 fee for taking away garden waste.

Residents across the city have been invited to apply for the scheme online from July 15, which will see a special “tamperproof” sticker fixed to their brown bin after paying the fee.

The move was introduced in a bid to help the cash-strapped council raise money, after facing cuts to its budget of £41.2 million.

Councillor Ian Yuill, who has been a vocal opponent of the scheme, said residents from across the city have been in touch in the wake of letters being sent out.

He said: “The Liberal Democrat view remains that it should never have been introduced and will be bad for recycling rates and the environment.”

Cove resident Lorraine Doran, who said she currently maintains the communal land outside her flat, has branded the new tax a “disgrace”.

She added: “I thought that was what you pay your council tax for. I think it’s just a disgrace people have to pay for it.”

But Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “I invited Councillor Yuill to bring forward other suggestions of how the money should be raised but still haven’t received anything.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “In adopting a similar subscription model, as other local authorities, we are able to continue to offer the collection of garden waste for an annual fee which falls below that charged in other areas.

“It’s important to stress that collections are optional and we will continue to offer advice and guidance to anyone who wishes to consider alternatives such as composting.

“Some residents may also choose to drop garden waste at our network of household waste and recycling centres, which has been taken into account in our planning.”