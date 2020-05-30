Letter from the Editor: As lockdown eases our three-month free epaper deal is here to help keep you informed

Yesterday marked the beginning of the first steps of the return to a more normal way of life.

Many of us have seen our routines turned upside down – either working from home, being put on furlough or, sadly, being made unemployed.

Others have been at the forefront of keeping our communities safe and able to cope with the pandemic, from health and care staff, to emergency services, shop workers, posties, and binmen – the list goes on and on.

In these unprecedented times the Evening Express has been highlighting the fantastic work in our communities, encouraging people who can to help the many, many charities which are continuing to support those in need while, at the same time, facing financial difficulties themselves.

We’ve shone a light on those trying to keep people smiling through these tough times – the children producing bright posters in a show of solidarity, the couple performing weekly music gigs on their doorstep for neighbours and the community Zumba classes to name a few.

The Evening Express has also delivered the harsh reality facing us all, with the tragic loss of life affecting many north-east families, and ensured vital public health information gets to our readers.

A source of trusted, local information is more important than ever before. Unfortunately, there has been a great deal of misleading and inaccurate information online and on social media and it has been even more important that our journalism reaches as many people as possible.

That is why we have made our e-paper subscription free to everyone for a period of three months and there is still time to take up this offer.

If you choose to sign up there will be no charge for three months and before that period expires we will be in touch to see if you wish to continue your subscription. Once you have signed up you will have access to a digital replica of our print edition, which can be viewed on any internet browser on any device.

We appreciate everyone who is reading our paper and will continue to be there to help our businesses and communities until normal life resumes.

Craig Walker, Editor Evening Express