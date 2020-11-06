‘Let the fans in’: North-east football chiefs and city leaders unite in Holyrood plea

North-east football chiefs and city leaders have united in calls for fans to be admitted to games – as one chairman warned of the “devastating” impact of empty stadia on clubs.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been placed in Level Two of the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 framework, meaning spectators at matches are not permitted.

However, in Level One areas such as Moray and the Highlands, a limited number of fans are permitted.

Ministers at Holyrood have so far resisted repeated calls from local leaders to consider moving Aberdeen down a tier, proving a blow to clubs hoping to welcome fans back and provide a much-needed source of income.

Dave Cormack, the chairman of Aberdeen FC, said uncertainty over whether fans would be allowed is “devastating” clubs in the north-east.

The club previously held a successful test event with 300 supporters allowed into a match against Kilmarnock – but have been prevented from organising further tests.

Mr Cormack said: “Under Level Two there is no prospect of us being able to hold another test game any time soon.

“This continued uncertainty is devastating for the club and for football across the region and, as seen with the recent redundancies at Peterhead, will lead to clubs having no choice but to make deep and painful cuts that will have serious repercussions across our communities.

“The Scottish Government says it is taking a proportionate approach but placing Aberdeen in Level Two and not even considering letting limited numbers of spectators into a highly regulated, outdoor environment feels disproportionate when based against the criteria in the government’s own framework.”

The Dons supremo is being backed in his appeal by Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden.

The local authority chief believes fans’ mental health is suffering due to missing out on the social interaction of attending matches.

He said: “It’s not just about money coming into clubs through people coming through the gate. For a lot of people their lives revolve around following their team and going to the game.

“Lots of people are really suffering due to not being allowed to watch their team play.

“There was set criteria put in place so local authorities would be able to prepare for which level they were going to be put in. It is quite clear we should be in Level One along with Aberdeenshire.

“Fans are being hit really hard, especially when they are now able to go to games in other parts of the country.

“Sometimes there is a tendency to think of the big clubs like Aberdeen – but there are many other clubs in this area who don’t get any income other than getting people through the turnstiles.

“In the Highland League, half of the clubs are able to have fans and the income that brings while the other won’t – even though they should be in the same Covid-19 level. It’s deeply unfair.”

Cove Rangers, who play in the third tier, have a capacity of around 3,000 at their Balmoral Stadium home – and chairman Keith Moorhouse insisted the club could “easily” accommodate fans.

He said: “We are running a business with full costs and no income which is really difficult. We are hoping at some point we either get into Level One or receive some kind of financial support from the government because this can’t go on forever.

“If we were to be allowed a reduced capacity, we could accommodate 25% safely. That would be around 650 supporters, so if we were allowed 300 we could do that easily.

“However, we haven’t lost sight of the pandemic. The primary aim has to be to stop as many people passing away from the virus as we can.”

Further down the football pyramid, Brian Winton – the president of Banks o’Dee – said it would be straightforward to accommodate supporters with social distancing in place.

He said: “Getting fans back for the revenue side of things is obviously very important, but so is the social aspect for people who go to games.

“At our level, you do not get crowds of thousands of people. We are talking about numbers in the low hundreds at the most.

“It would not be a big job to put a system in place for social distancing. We would be able to put that in place very quickly.”

The rules also apply to youth football, with parents not allowed to watch their children’s games.

Mr Winton added: “Parents want to watch their children play. At the moment, if we are playing somewhere like Deveronvale, they have to drive for an hour or more – but they have to sit in the car while the game is going on.

“It doesn’t make much sense and would be pretty easy to accommodate.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “We understand the importance of fans returning to stadiums but any decisions must be taken in the context of the restrictions in place to control coronavirus.

“Minister for sport Joe FitzPatrick has been engaging with his UK counterpart, Nigel Huddlestone, discussing a financial recovery package for sport, and the Scottish Government will continue to work closely with the governing bodies of Scottish football to ensure its long-term sustainability at all levels.

“The Scottish Government has engaged with all local authorities about specific circumstances in each area, which were taken into account as part of the implementation of its initial level. The First Minister has also been clear in setting out the thinking underpinning our proportionate approach, which has a real chance of being sustainable and keeping Covid-19 under control over the winter.”