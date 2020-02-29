Aberdeen sports centre to launch programme for youngsters with additional support needs

A city sports centre is set to launch its first programme for people with additional support needs.

Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports will run the first block of dedicated sessions after some of its members enjoyed success at the Special Olympics GB National Alpine Skiing competition earlier this month.

The snowsports organisation, which is operated by Sport Aberdeen, will run a pathway programme for anyone over the age of four with additional support needs.

It will offer a parallel pathway to the mainstream programme, allowing everyone in the north-east the opportunity to enjoy snowsports, regardless of age, ability or gender.

The initiative has been praised by Special Olympics Grampian Area (SOGA) athlete Emily Plant, who uses it to train.

Emily won a gold medal in the giant slalom event at the National Alpine Skiing Competition.

She said: “The programme is great because the instructors are really friendly and you get to meet people with disabilities like yourself.

“You go on trips away with your friends to new countries competing on snow and having lots of fun.

“I am very lucky to be a part of the programme.”

Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports is running the programme in collaboration with SOGA.

The organisation hopes it will provide more opportunities for athletes to take part in Special Olympics events.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen’s head of sport and active communities, said: “Providing opportunities for all individuals, regardless of ability or any perceived barriers, to take part in sport and work together brings a great sense of achievement to both the participants and the team.

“As a registered charity, Sport Aberdeen is committed to creating opportunities for everyone to take part in sport.

“We have a brilliant facility right on our doorstep and I would encourage those who are keen to take to the slopes to get in touch.”

Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports senior instructor Beth Woodall said: “I am really proud we are able to deliver an additional support needs pathway as part of our extensive snowsports programme here in Aberdeen and the achievements we see week in and out, along with the smiles that come with it, are rewarding.”