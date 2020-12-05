Let it Snow: Boxing champion Lee McAllister lights up Aberdeen care homes

Boxing champion Lee McAllister has brought festive cheer to four Aberdeen care homes by building outdoor Santa’s grottos.

Lee, 38, lit up Fairview, Persley Castle, Jesmond and Laurel care homes with Christmas trees, lights and fake snow.

He has also pledged to give each resident of the care homes two presents to open on Christmas day.

It is part of the boxer’s drive to bring cheer to the isolated and vulnerable during Christmas.

Lee, known as “The Aberdeen Assassin”, also recently launched an ‘Assassin Secret Santa’ drive to save Christmas for children of families suffering from hardship.

Aberdeen FC legend Jim Leighton and Lord Provost Barney Crockett were on hand to help Lee switch on the lights at the care homes.

© Supplied by Lee McAllister

Lee said: “People in care homes are suffering because they do not get to see their families and if it is then it is only for 10 minutes or so.

“They don’t get a hug and it is all very mentally draining for them.

“Four local care-homes agreed we could build Santa grottos outside so they can get some Christmas spirit.

“They cannot do it inside due to the coronavirus but at least outside they can sit in the grottos and have some sort of Christmas.

“We put up Christmas trees, lights and fake snow to try to put a smile on their faces over the festive period.

“On top of that we have pledged to buy every single person in those care homes two presents as well so they have something to open on Christmas day.

“That is roughly about 270 people in the care homes.

“This goes hand in hand with our Assassin Secret Santa for the kids.”

At the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis the 38-year-old set up a food bank at his Assassin Health and Fitness Village at Balgownie Playing Fields in Aberdeen to feed struggling families.

At the height of the lockdown Lee and his team of helpers were providing food for more than 1,000 families per week.

Now he is determined to ensure families struggling during the pandemic can still enjoy a merry Christmas and is seeking donations of toys.

He said “The overall appeal has been amazing so far and we have enough for 70 families to give presents to their kids.

“Our target is to make 100 families happy on Christmas.

“As long as we have people donating. Every little helps.

“If we can take a little bit of pressure off families and make sure kids have gifts then no-one will feel left out.”

Anyone interested in donating gifts or fund-raising should contact assassinhafv@yahoo.com or 07594 144433 or the Assassin Health and Fitness Village Facebook page.