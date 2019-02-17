Lest We Forget project comes to north-east to help preserve history of First World War

An innovative archive project is set to arrive in the north-east in a bid to preserve the history of the First World War.

The Lest We Forget project, made up of a partnership between the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) and Oxford University, aims to create a searchable, digital platform for First World War artefacts.

Across the country, the initiative is holding a series of events where people can have their items photographed or scanned for inclusion in the archive.

The attendees will also be interviewed by volunteers about the items that they bring in, so each story can be preserved as part of the collection.

The first north-east event will be held at Mackie Academy on February 23 between 10am and noon.

Advanced Higher pupils have volunteered to help organiser Peter Bellarby, a former Aberdeenshire councillor and Stonehaven resident.

Mr Bellarby is also the man behind the second north-east event, to be held at the Gordon Highlanders Museum on February 27 between 10am and 4.30pm.

He said: “I’ve been interested in local history for a very long time, and I saw a notice about getting involved in these digital collection days, so I got in touch.

“The project is looking to make sure that the stories of all the people involved in the First World War aren’t lost.

“It’s a tribute to all those who made such a sacrifice, and to those whose lives were blighted by the effects of it.”

As part of the project, the group is on the lookout for anything with a link to the First World War that isn’t a weapon.

This could be anything from a uniform to a medal to a photograph.

Mr Bellarby said: “It could be something like a diary, many of the people in the war kept one, including my grandfather William.”

William’s diary is among the things that have been permanently immortalised.

Patricia Keppie, public engagement co-ordinator at the CWGC, said: “We’re delighted to have Lest We Forget collection days in Stonehaven and Aberdeen as we continue to seek out the touching and often heart-breaking stories of those whose lives were changed forever by the First World War.

“Both events will give people a chance to bring along letters, medals, photos and other personal items from their attics that can help us to bring to life the human stories of the wartime generation.

“Everything that comes through the door can be assessed by local experts and photographed to become part of our growing, free-to-use digital archive, preserving these stories for the next generation.

“It never ceases to amaze us when we hear the stories the British public have about their connections to the First World War and we would love to see as many people as possible come along and share their connections to this important part of our collective history.”

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of the Gordon Highlanders Museum, said: “It’s important for us to preserve history, but particularly in the First World War, because it helps us to learn from the past.”

For any more details email Peter on peterbellarby@pwbellarby.plus.com