Lessons in flowers as cairns line Aberdeen nature walk

Information cairns are to be installed along a popular Aberdeen nature walk.

Brighter Bucksburn hopes to raise awareness of the flowers and wildlife at the Auchmill Nature Walk.

A 1km path, it runs between Auchmill Road and the train line from Bucksburn to the Haudagain Roundabout.

People will also be able to consult planned informational leaflets, which will be available on the walk as well as in local shops and services.

Information would include the types of plants growing beside the walk and the different trees and fruits that can be found.

Brighter Bucksburn was entered into the urban community category of Keep Scotland Beautiful, where it was awarded a silver gilt medal in 2018.

It has been taking part for a number of years, after first beginning around 2007.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Money was received through the Tesco Bags of Help Scheme to pay for the installation of the cairns, and was match funded by Aberdeen City Council.

Lesley Glasser, chairwoman of Brighter Bucksburn, said: “Along Auchmill Road, there are new stone plinths near the western entrance to the nature walk and the eastern end.

“Both will carry informative panels indicating what to see in the walk throughout the year.

“The 2019 local calendar has a similar theme.

“One of the things we said we would do was use leaflets around the walk.

“It wouldn’t be paid for, you’d get them for free.”

Last year, the group welcomed a decision to block the site being used as a work space by Network Rail and contractor Bam Nuttall, as part of works on the railway line from Inverurie to Aberdeen.

It has also had support from developer Dandara, which allowed a small tree to be planted in the area as an experiment, and covered it with lights to celebrate the festive period back in 2017.

This past winter the idea was expanded, with a larger tree purchased.

Other work carried out includes working with schools to plant trees and bulbs, and maintaining an alpine bed and small orchard, alongside a community herb garden and hanging baskets.

To keep up to date with Brighter Bucksburn, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BrighterBucksburn/