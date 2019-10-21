Lessons from 20th century Aberdeenshire could help ‘keep money in rural economy’ says Lord Inglewood

Rural economies could improve by taking inspiration from early 20th-Century Aberdeenshire, a lord has suggested.

Conservative peer Lord Inglewood made the comments at the House of Lords during a debate about how to improve business in rural areas.

Lord Inglewood, who runs a farm in Cumbria, said: “In the summer I read The Cornkister Days which is about farm towns in Aberdeenshire in the period after the First World War.

“In those days money did not leave the rural economy.

“If you had a blacksmith-made plough and a couple of Clydesdale (horses), the money went back into the area when they were replaced.

“Now, if you have a new combine, the money leaves the countryside. One thing we need to do is to get money back into rural Britain. If we do that, we will start to address the kinds of things that cause problems, such as rural housing.”