Leona Lewis joins Gary Barlow for P&J Live gig in Aberdeen

Gary Barlow has announced he will be joined at his P&J Live gig in Aberdeen next year by singing star Leona Lewis.

The pair will perform as part of the Take That star’s Music Played By Humans tour, which will be at the Granite City venue on November 30 next year.

That’s right ! I’m so pleased and excited to announce that we have the wonderful @leonalewis joining us on the road next year… If you haven’t already then get your tickets 🎟️ It's going to be good ! https://t.co/9XlnaaIpyh pic.twitter.com/FLtikdRj5e — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) December 16, 2020

Welcoming Leona – who carved a glittering career after winning The X Factor in 2006 – Gary said: “I’m so happy to have Leona join the tour next year, she’s such a talented singer. I’ve missed performing so much this year, I’m just really looking forward to getting out there and seeing everyone again.”

Magic of live show

Leona, whose single Bleeding Love was the best-selling single in the UK in 2007 and topped the US charts, said she was thrilled to be part of Gary’s UK arena tour.

She said: “I am overjoyed to be invited to join Gary Barlow next year on what’s set to be an incredible tour! I am huge fan of Gary’s and I can’t wait to share the stage with him and bring back the magic of a live show!

“I’ve missed performing so much and am counting down the days until I can be back on the stage singing with my fans who have continued to be amazing throughout this crazy year. See you soon!”

Gary had originally planned to tour next June but his gigs were pushed back to autumn because of the coronavirus pandemic. The change in dates meant Beverley Knight, who had been due to join him, couldn’t make it because of previous commitments.

Inspired by big band sound

The tour is on the back of Gary’s new album, Music Played By Humans, which has rocketed up the charts on its release last month, to score his third Number 1 solo album.

The album features an array of collaborations with stars from around the world including James Corden, Michael Bublé, Sebastián Yatra, Barry Manilow, Chilly Gonzales, Alesha Dixon, Beverley Knight, Ibrahim Maalouf and Avishai Cohen.

The album is inspired by Gary’s love of orchestral and big band music which captured his imagination as a child.

Tickets for his show are on sale at www.pandjlive.com