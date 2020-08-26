Leisure facilities across north-east look ahead to post-lockdown reopening on Monday

Leisure facility owners have spoken of their preparations for reopening their doors for the first time since March.

The Scottish Government last week announced that it was bringing forward the opening date for gyms, swimming pools, ice rinks and dance studios, from September 14 to August 31.

It was welcome news to people who run businesses and organisations in the health industry, several of whom had asked the government to reconsider their original proposals.

Mike MacDonald, who owns AKR Fitness on South College Street, said lockdown had taken a toll on his business, but the measures he has introduced ahead of its reopening on Monday are extensive.

He said: “We’ve lost a lot of members in the last five months, but we’ve also got a lot of people who have stuck by us, and who have been getting training outdoors more recently and training online before.

“We have installed a new ventilation system, we did that early on in the lockdown period. We’ve got a flow of fresh air in and out of the building. We’ve got extra hand sanitisers throughout.

“We’re going to ask people to come five minutes before their session and to leave immediately afterwards.

“We’re still keeping some of our online services available for people who don’t quite feel ready to return yet, and we’ve got the outdoor services as well.”

We’ve got designated space for each person … there will be no sharing of equipment for their session.”

Mike said the unusual way AKR Fitness has always operated, where gym-goers book an appointment and work out in small groups of four with one coach, is already “conducive to keeping people safe”.

He added: “We’ve got designated space for each person, with their own kit and their own piece of cardio, their own weights, their own kettlebells, so there will be no sharing of equipment for their session.”

Sport Aberdeen, the largest provider of fitness and active venues in the north-east, is set to reopen seven of its venues on Monday.

Earlier this month, managing director of the charity Alistair Robertson cited delays in reopening as a reason the “future of leisure looks increasingly bleak”.

Aberdeen Tennis Centre, Get active @ Jesmond, Get active @ Sheddocksley, Kincorth Sports Centre and Peterculter Sports Centre are all to open on August 31, while Alex Collie Gymnastics Performance Centre and the Beach Leisure Centre will open for fitness only.

The David Lloyd gym in Garthdee will reopen on Monday, as will the facility’s swimming pool – though swimmers will be restricted to lanes, and the sauna and steam room will remain closed.

All four of PureGym’s facilities will also open again at the start of next week.

A new TrainSafe approach has been introduced that includes, limiting numbers in the gyms, layouts being changed and new cleaning routines being implemented.

Bannatyne Health Club will also open on Monday.

The company has undertaken an extensive risk assessment to make changes to its working practices.

Duncan Bannatyne said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we can reopen our Aberdeen health club. A lot of hard work has been going on behind the scenes at all the Bannatyne health clubs to ensure that our large and spacious facilities, which are conducive to social distancing, are safe for members and staff.

“Although some wet area facilities will remain closed for the time being, we hope to be able to reopen these in the near future.

“Most of our members in Aberdeen have been loyal throughout the pandemic and I am delighted to be welcoming them back.

“I’d also like to personally thank the staff who have remained positive through the very difficult last few months, I know they will be as pleased as I am to open the doors again.”

Meanwhile, Live Life Aberdeenshire have announced that Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre, Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre, Deveron Community and Sports Centre in Banff, Turriff Sports Centre, Banchory Sports Village and Stonehaven Leisure Centre will all welcome back visitors on August 31.

The pool at Banff’s Deveron Centre will not be immediately available though, as it is currently undergoing improvements to its tiling.

All customers at Live Life Aberdeenshire’s facilities will be asked for contact details to comply with track and trace requirements, and will also be required to book spaces in advance.

Skaters and curlers who are keen to get back to ice rinks will have to wait a little longer, despite the facilities being given the go-ahead to reopen from next week.

The Linx Ice Arena is set to open again around late September, once the ice pad can be refrozen and discussions can be had with national organisations who support ice rink operators.

Curl Aberdeen will welcome back players at the start of the curling season, towards the end of October.

Dance schools, meanwhile, have struggled with a lack of guidance ahead of Monday, with the Taylor School of Dance in Cults saying it was unlikely to open then due to the need to update risk assessments.

Rachel Young, the owner of the Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts, said: “The guidance is a bit ambiguous as to what we do when children don’t have to socially distance.

“There’s a group of us across Scotland, and all of us are finding it the same that we’ve been caught by surprise – the announcement that we could open on the 31st was fabulous, but we didn’t get the guidance until late on Friday.

“We will open next week, but for an open week, and it’ll be a chance for parents and kids to come to the studio.”