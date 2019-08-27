‘Ageing’ Aberdeen leisure centre at risk

An Aberdeen leisure centre could be in jeopardy without a cash injection to bring it up to standard.

The Beach Leisure Centre in Aberdeen brings in families from across the region, with the flumes and waves machine firm favourites among swimmers young and old.

But Sport Aberdeen’s annual report has highlighted the challenges faced by the ageing facility, which opened in 1992, and revealed there have already been “plant failings”.

The charity – which is an arms-length organisation that controls most of the city’s sport and leisure facilities – revealed talks were ongoing to tackle some of the problems.

A spokeswoman said: “Even any short-term solutions, however, would require additional investment.”

The report said the condition of ageing facilities impacted on the quality of the service provided.