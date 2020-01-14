North-east town legion meeting moved forward

The time of a meeting to discuss the future of a north-east members’ club has been changed.

Ellon Royal British Legion on Station Road is to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday.

It was to start at 7.30pm but will now begin at 7pm.

The Ellon branch’s vice-chairman George Bowman said: “The club is facing financial difficulties and it would be beneficial if as many people as possible can attend to discuss a way forward.

“We have traditionally had around 600 members, but the problem is they do not use the club often enough and it currently opens in the evenings only on the first three days of the week due to lack of demand.

“If we keep going as we are, problems will arise in a year and so any suggestions for how to turn it around will be welcome.”