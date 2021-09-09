Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leggart Brae: Major housing development outside Aberdeen could be drastically scaled back

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
09/09/2021, 6:56 pm
The development is dependent on the blessing of Aberdeen City Council but could be hampered by Aberdeenshire Council

Campaigners battling plans for a major housing scheme on the outskirts of Aberdeen have been given fresh hope after it emerged Aberdeenshire Council has the power to scale back the development.

The neighbouring local authority has already come out against plans for 133 homes on land to the south of the River Dee.

Many in the surrounding community have already raised objections to the proposal lodged by the Cromar Group.

The opponents were given a boost today during a hearing before Aberdeen councillors.

Why do both councils have a say?

It is proposed that 100 homes would be built to the east of the Leggart Burn with the remaining 33 units situated to the west.

The western part of the Leggart Brae development would be accessed by vehicles from the Causey Mounth – within the Aberdeenshire Council boundary.

How the homes could look.

An application seeking permission to use the route as an access road has been submitted to the local authority by the developers.

And it emerged today that if Aberdeenshire Council refuses the request, the 33 units to the west will not be built until alternative arrangements can be made.

It appears likely that the authority will take a dim view of the application.

Why is Aberdeenshire Council opposed to Leggart Brae development?

Aberdeenshire Council has already objected to the scheme as a whole.

Bosses deemed it an “undesirable” site for housing and urged Aberdeen City Council to remove the ancient woodland there from its local development plan (LDP) to ensure it is never built upon.

Residents previously told us they “could not see the logic of destroying our natural environment at a time when many properties sit unsold across the area”.

This design image shows how the development could look. Supplied by Comer Homes UK

The Leggart Brae plan would include a mix of townhouses, detached, semi-detached and apartment dwellings split over two distinct areas.

Main access to the site would be formed from the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road however a new junction with traffic lights would be installed to control vehicles.

More than 100 objections

Many residents in a nearby village, across the city bounds in Aberdeenshire, are keen to see it does not go ahead.

Community association Protect Banchory Devenick said it objects “on the strongest terms” to the plans and added that there was “no merit” for the development.

The group raised concerns about the impact it would have on wildlife habitat, flooding and drainage, schooling and road access.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Steven Gray said: “We believe that the committee should decline this planning application in order to protect the unique area of green land.”

The proposal received a total of 121 representations from local residents with all of them either objecting or noting concerns.

If Banchory Devenick villagers have their way, the plans will never see the light of day.

Leggart Brae an ‘exciting opportunity’?

If approved the housing scheme would be the first in the city for the Comar Group who have built thousands of new homes across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Last year, the organisation’s UK chairman Brian Comer said: “The proposals provide an exciting opportunity for a sympathetic extension of the city – one that would see a mix of new homes carefully developed on the gateway to the Granite City.

“It has been important to me from the outset to ensure that due consideration be given not only to the characteristics of the site and its setting, but importantly the comments provided by all stakeholders during our public consultation.

“All of these, along with detailed environmental and technical assessments have helped shape and inform the vision for Leggart Brae.”

No decision was made on the proposal at the hearing however the development will be determined at a future meeting of the Planning Development Management Committee.

