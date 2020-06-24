Legendary musician appears in music video for Aberdeen school pupils

A well-known musician made a special appearance in a new music video for pupils at an Aberdeen school.

Dame Evelyn Glennie appeared in an episode of Trash Band, an educational series created by Orchard Brae School’s music therapists.

They are the brainchild of music therapist Emmeline McCracken and percussion specialist Keith Bell and have appeared weekly since the lockdown began.

The aim of them is to make music accessible to everyone through the use of everyday object ‘trash’ instruments.

Dame Evelyn has composed a new piece for the new video and also features in several excerpts.

She said: “There is no better physical and mental activity than to participate and share in sound creation.

Letting our imagination run free to create a sound picture is fun and full of discovery.

“Trash Band has struck the perfect chord; they embrace the importance of making sure music and sound creation is accessible to all our special children, enriching their creative minds and precious lives”.

Councillor John Wheeler, Education Operational Delivery Convener, said: “This is a great initiative by Emmeline and Keith and all at Orchard Brae which really shows how music participation can bring children and young people together even in these challenging times.

“I’d like to offer my congratulations to everyone on such a wonderful video and of course, my sincere thanks go to Dame Evelyn for her marvellous support of the project”.

Dame Evelyn has a storied history with Orchard Brae.

In 2019, the elder brother of one of the school’s nursery pupils wrote a blog for her about the influence her music had on him, as well as the effect music therapy has had on his younger brother.

As a result of the relationship, Dame Evelyn was delighted to become involved and has been fully supportive of the weekly Trash Band episodes which have gradually developed into an ongoing story of the ‘mysterious composer’ and the journey he is taking the pupils on.

The episodes incorporate singing, dancing, drama, Makaton signing and, of course the trash instruments.