Legal event for Aberdeen students

A networking event is being held for law students who hope to pursue a career in litigation.

The Aberdeen University Mooting Society will host the Approaching The Bar conference tomorrow at the King’s College Conference Centre.

It will be officially opened by Lord President of the Court of Session, Lord Carloway, at 10.30am and will be sponsored by law firms.

Anna Black, president of the society, said: “We are very excited to host this event for all law students interested in the litigation area, be that criminal, commercial or international-based.

“This is the first of its kind in Scotland, with a focus on litigation as a core area for students to consider as a potential career path, and for people to get more engaged in the current developments of the litigation world.”