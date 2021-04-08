Two well-known legal names in the north-east have joined forces to launch a new law practice in Aberdeen.

Esson & Aberdein will be led by Joni Esson, who spent more than 10 years at Stronachs, and Rob Aberdein, who has worked at several businesses around Scotland after leaving Aberdein Considine in 2017.

They say there is a significant gap in the market for a new firm committed to bringing technology and innovation to the industry, and insist services must be focused on building long-term, meaningful relationships with clients.

© Supplied by Esson & Aberdein

Joni, a mum-of-one who grew up in Aberdeenshire said: “Everybody needs a lawyer at some point in their lives.

“Usually that involves a milestone like taking your first step on the property ladder, moving as families grow to planning ahead to ensure your loved ones are looked after in the event of your death.

“Many larger firms throughout Scotland have corporate and commercial clients as their main focus – which means ordinary people can be pretty far down the priority list.

“It is time private clients were put back at the front of our thoughts, so that is exactly what Esson & Aberdein will be doing.”

The firm will formally launch on April 26 and are set to open offices in the city’s West End.