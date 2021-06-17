Lee Munro reported missing from Aberdeen

A man has been reported missing in Aberdeen during the early hours of the morning.

Lee Munro was last seen at about 12.45am today within the city.

The 21-year-old is 5ft 8in tall with a slim build and dark hair and may be wearing dark clothing.

Police have not released a photograph of the Aberdeen resident.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police by calling 101 and quote incident number PS-20210617-0198.