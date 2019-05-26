Aberdeen lecturer honoured for wellbeing work

A north-east lecturer has been recognised for his commitment to improving the region’s health and wellbeing.

Dr Bryan McCann, a lecturer in sport and exercise science at Robert Gordon University’s school of health sciences, has been named one of the Nation’s Lifesavers – a group of 100 people based at universities whose work makes a difference to health.

They were chosen by Universities UK’s MadeAtUni campaign, which aims to enhance the impact universities make on everyday life. Dr McCann was chosen after his work to develop the Aberdeen Youth Games in 2012.

The programme sees more than 100 students deliver coaching and health messages to more than 6,000 school pupils.

He said: “It is a fantastic honour to feature as one of the Nation’s Lifesavers because of the Aberdeen Youth Games, but this is not just about me.

“The MadeAtUni campaign is a great chance to celebrate the many ways universities are having a significant impact on our everyday lives, and that impact is what the Aberdeen Youth Games is all about.”

Dame Katherine Grainger DBE, chairwoman of UK Sport, said: “It is wonderful to see so many young people take part in such a variety of sports and activities as part of the Aberdeen Youth Games.

“For me, it’s not only important that they learn skills – both sporting and life skills – but they also have great fun and that’s certainly what we see every year thanks to Bryan and the team.”