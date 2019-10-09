Leaving your spare key under a plant pot leaves your house vulnerable says Aberdeen cop

Aberdeen residents are being urged by police to prepare for the clocks going back by removing house keys from under plant pots.

Clocks go back an hour on October 27, meaning the nights will draw in earlier, so police want people to be prepared.

Sergeant Simon Lewis-Dalby encouraged people to avoid hiding keys under a plant pot.

In a report to the latest meeting of Craigebuckler and Seafield Community Council, Sgt Lewis-Dalby said: “The nights will grow longer as the time approaches for the clocks to go back.

“We would encourage you to take a look at your property.

“Ensure unneeded tools and furniture – particularly ladders – are securely locked away.

“Take the change in seasons as a prompt to review your security regarding not just outside lighting, but also what physical measures you could take and think, if you were locked out, how would you get in?

“If the answer is other than getting the spare key from a friend or family – not under a plant pot – you are leaving yourself vulnerable.”