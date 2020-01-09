‘Leave extra time for trip’, Roadworks causing 40-minute delays for north-east motorists

Drivers have been advised to leave extra time for journeys – after roadworks at a north-east town caused delays lasting 40 minutes.

Four-way traffic lights were installed on the A90 at the Ellon roundabout, near the park and ride and Balmacassie Industrial Estate, and are in operation from 9.30am until 3.30pm until tomorrow.

The roadworks are being carried out to filter drains at the side of the road. There have been long tailbacks, with many cars sitting waiting to get between the two Ellon roundabouts due to the lights, which are only letting vehicles out one junction at a time.

Drivers have also reported large volumes of traffic on alternative routes, including the A975 Newburgh to Cruden Bay, due to the number of motorists avoiding delays on the A90.

A statement from Stagecoach Bluebird said: “Due to roadworks and four-way traffic lights at the Ellon Park and Ride roundabout between 9am and 4pm, for the rest of the week, services will be delayed on the Buchan corridor.

“Average delay on Tuesday was 40 minutes. Please allow extra time for your journey.”

Councillor Anouk Kloppert, who represents the Ellon and district ward, said: “The works started in early December.

“I think the delays are more noticeable now because everyone is back to work – few people take holidays the first weeks of the year.

“I got caught in the traffic around 3pm on Tuesday and although it was difficult, as I had children coming back from school, signs have been up all the time over Christmas and New Year to warn of the potential for delays.

“It is always best to take action in advance and try to leave in plenty of time or make alternative arrangements.”