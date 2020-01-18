Aberdeen leadership development improving

Leadership of Aberdeen City Council’s community learning and development (CLD) is improving, inspectors have said.

Education Scotland visited the council in November and have now published their inspection report.

It said: “The leadership of CLD across Aberdeen city is improving.

“There is an improved shared understanding of vision, values and aims across CLD partners.”

The report added: “While acknowledging the progress made overall regarding the governance of CLD, the council recognises that further work is required to ensure legislative responsibilities are fulfilled.

“Inspectors will be required to undertake further engagement on this aspect as part of future arrangements for the scrutiny of CLD.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The inspection of CLD in Aberdeen identified leadership, service delivery and community engagement and influence are positive and improving, and areas of strong partnership working across the city.

“We continue to work with Education Scotland to ensure our services provide value to communities across Aberdeen.”