Learner driver sparked police chase in car she stole from grandmother

A learner driver who stole her granny’s car sparked a police chase through a north-east town, and only stopped once she’d led officers to her front door.

And less than two months later Gemma Paterson was involved in another police chase in a different car.

Paterson took the keys to her grandmother’s white Suzuki from the bowl in the kitchen after telling her relative she was popping to the back door for a cigarette on June 13.