Event to discover Aberdeen’s history

Experts will host a talk to help the public discover the city’s history and present.

Aberdeen City Libraries’ Local Studies team, will hold an informal introduction to help individuals learn about all aspects of the locality – from the earliest period of history to the present day.

A wide range of resources and services will be demonstrated on the day, including online genealogy service Find My Past.

Everyone is invited to attend the event, with audience members welcome to participate in a quiz and a range of prizes up for grabs.

The event will be held on February 28 from 2-3.30pm at Airyhall Library on Springfield Road.

To book a place, call 01224 652500 or email LibraryEvents@aberdeencity.gov.uk