Learn about Aberdeen charity at coffee shop event

An Aberdeen charity is hosting an event for people to learn more about their work.

The Friends of the Neuro Ward event takes place at Jojo’s Coffee Shop on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street on Friday at 9pm.

Members of the charity will discuss their work and fundraising plans for the year ahead.

It was formed to make neurological wards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Woodend Hospital more comfortable for patients being treated.

They are currently raising cash to revamp a green space at Woodend.

For more contact 01856 811237 or visit fotnw.org/