Travelodge to keep Aberdeen hotel open to support key workers

A UK-wide budget hotel chain is supporting the Aberdeen community by keeping its central site open during the coronavirus lockdown.

Travelodge is continuing to provide accommodation to critical workers and vulnerable groups during these unprecedented times.

The hotel chain is currently operating just under 50 hotels across the UK from Plymouth to Aberdeen. This includes 20 Travelodge hotels close to major hospitals, including the new Nightingale hospital to support NHS workers.

In addition the company is supporting around 30 local councils across the country by providing accommodation for the less vulnerable.

In Aberdeen, Travelodge is operating its Aberdeen Central Travelodge hotel, located at 9 Bridge Street.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “In these unprecedented times, our hotel teams across the UK are working enormously hard, under great pressure, to support the national efforts. We have hotels open from Aberdeen to Plymouth, providing accommodation for critical workers and other groups.

“We are reviewing daily which hotels are best positioned to support the needs that arise with the government while ensuring we comply with the restrictions in place to protect the public.”

Travelodge, in common with all UK hotel operators has been obliged to temporarily close the majority of its hotels and is currently operating just under 50 hotels in critical locations to support critical workers and local authorities in the fight against covid-19.

For further information please visit www.travelodge.co.uk

