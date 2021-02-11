Leading heart expert joins Aberdeen university

A leading cardiology expert has been appointed to a leading post at an Aberdeen university.

Professor Susan Dawkes is the head of school of nursing, midwifery and paramedic practice at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

She will lead the school’s partnerships and collaboration with the health and social care sector and its provision of high-quality health education and research.

Professor Dawkes joins RGU from Edinburgh Napier University where she was a professor in cardiovascular health at the school of health and social care and part of the school’s senior leadership team.

Since October 2019, Professor Dawkes has held the position of President and Trustee of the British Association for Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation.

She is also an Honorary Research Consultant for the Cardiology and Cardiac Rehabilitation teams at NHS Lothian, where she supports clinical healthcare professionals in their research, service evaluation and improvement.

Professor Dawkes said: “I am delighted to be joining the excellent team at RGU which has a proven track record of providing dynamic and transformational learning and teaching, as well as research that makes a leading contribution to improving local and national health and wellbeing.

“I look forward to working with the staff and students at RGU to further enhance our delivery of student-centred, demand-led, contemporary teaching and learning and to grow the research portfolio. I want RGU to enhance its reputation as a leading institution for nursing, midwifery and paramedic practice education and research.”