Leading fashion house Tommy Hilfiger set to open first store in Aberdeen

One of the world’s leading designer lifestyle brands, Tommy Hilfiger, is to open at Hammerson’s flagship destination Union Square, Aberdeen, in what will be a regional first for the brand.

It comes as the fashion giant confirmed it will also be opening a store at Silverburn, in Glasgow.

The 2,167 sq ft Union Square store will stock the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2021 menswear, womenswear and accessories collections.

It hasn’t been revealed how many jobs will be created as part of the opening.

Tommy Hilfiger’s Union Square store is due to open in-line with Scotland’s timing for non-essential retail restrictions lifting.

Ryan Manson, General Manager at Union Square, said: “It’s been a really tough year for everyone in the city, so it’s great to have some good news to share.

“Tommy Hilfiger is a brand with truly global appeal, so I am sure it will be a great addition to our line-up at Union Square.

“Together with the opening at Silverburn, today’s announcement also shows that the strongest destinations can still attract brands.”

He added: “We can’t wait to welcome all our customers, as well as our brands, back to the centre very soon.”