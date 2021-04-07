Search for North-east female entrepreneurs

A search has begun for leading businesswomen in Aberdeenshire as entries open for the Business Women Scotland Business Awards.

Award categories range from Start-up Business of the Year to Inspirational Woman of the Year.

Also, new for 2021 are the three categories of, ‘Collaboration’, ‘Sustainable Business’ and ‘Women in Tech’ Award.

The winner will receive a two-week airtime campaign with Go Radio and the production of a commercial.

The online ceremony will be held on 19 November and is sponsored by Scotland Can-Do, Business Gateway, STV, Digital Boost and Azure Global.

Last year’s winner of ‘Established Business of the Year’ was Tracy Clark, co-founder of ITC Hydraulics.

She said: “ITC celebrated its 21stanniversary in 2020 and has been recognised by many customers over the years for its efforts in the industry.

“Winning the award reflected the company’s significant business achievements.”

Business Women Scotland is an organisation dedicated to supporting and helping leading businesswomen to network and strengthen their business.

Lynne Kennedy MBE, founder of Business Women Scotland said: “We want to showcase some of the most enterprising and successful women from around Scotland.

“Women who’ve had the courage to follow their dreams.

“Whether that be starting their own business, making it to the top in their career, or using their expertise and knowledge to help other women be the best they can be.”

“We have always wanted to shine a light on the great work women are doing across Scotland while being role models for the next generation.”

To enter, visit https://www.bwsawards.co.uk/. Entries close 3 September 2021.