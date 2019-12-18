Leadership reshuffle on the cards after Aberdeen councillor convicted of sexual assault

A leadership reshuffle could be on the cards at the Town House after the removal of a councillor convicted of sexual assault.

Councillor Alan Donnelly, who has been removed from the ruling administration, was convicted on Friday of sexually assaulting a man following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An emergency meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow to call on Mr Donnelly, who has already resigned from the Conservative Party, to resign as a member of Aberdeen City Council.

The Conservative, Labour and Independent coalition held the balance of power with a slim majority of one, but they have lost this since the removal of Mr Donnelly, meaning they could lose the keys to power.

As a result, councillors will be asked to agree that proposals be brought forward to a meeting of full council on March 2 2020 to consider the re-allocation of committee places.

In addition, the joint motion by council co-leaders Jenny Laing and Douglas Lumsden, along with Independent group leader Marie Boulton, will ask for proposals for removal or appointment of a lord provost, deputy provost, co-leaders/deputies and other positions.

Mr Lumsden said his “intention” is to move forward as a minority administration, meaning they’d have to fight for every vote on a case-by-case basis.

He said: “We will be putting up nominations for lord provost and co-leaders.

“I would imagine other groups would put up other nominations.

“We would find out whether we still get the administration.

“It depends what the other groups put forward.

“I don’t think anyone will be able to command a majority going forward unless Councillor Donnelly resigns.”

Should Mr Donnelly chose to resign, a by-election would have to be held to fill his position in the Torry/Ferryhill ward.

The balance of power could also be affected if newly elected Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn chooses to stand down from his councillor role. Speaking on election night, he said he would consider his position in the “coming weeks”.

Mr Donnelly has so far refused to comment on the actions of his former colleagues or as to whether he will choose to resign or not.

He could not be reached for comment yesterday.