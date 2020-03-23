Leadership at Aberdeen after-school club rated ‘weak’ by inspectors

Leadership at an Aberdeen out-of-school club has been rated “weak” by inspectors.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Hazlehead Out-of-School Club based at Hazlehead Primary School, Provost Graham Avenue, Aberdeen, on December 5 and have now published their report.

The club, which has 32 children aged under 15, was rated “weak” – the second-worst of six possible ratings – for management and leadership.

The report said: “The co-ordinator had gained a recognised qualification since our last inspection.

“However, this was not an appropriate qualification for leading the staff team.

“They still did not have the necessary knowledge, experience or leadership qualities to carry out the co-ordinator role or to lead an unqualified staff team.

“As a result, staff were not being well led and children were not effectively supported or offered good quality experiences.”

After their previous inspection, monitors had required the club to make four improvements – relating to children’s personal plans and health records, staff training plan and quality assurance – but none of these had been met by the time of the latest inspection.

When asked by inspectors for their views of the club, one parent said: “Staff are really nice. Everything is really good here.”

Another parent said: “This is a lovely club with amazing staff who genuinely care for the children.”

A nursery spokeswoman said: “We are working with the Care Inspectorate to fulfil the requirements and recommendations outlined in the report.

“To date we have immediately actioned staff requirements and continue to develop and improve the service.

“We received some very positive comments from parents and value their continued support.”