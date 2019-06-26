Aberdeen co-leader Douglas Lumsden criticised for Holyrood bid

Aberdeen City Council’s co-leader has been accused of seeking to walk away from his role after announcing he is to stand in the Scottish Parliament election.

Douglas Lumsden has been selected as the Scottish Conservative and Unionist party candidate for the Aberdeen Central seat at the 2021 Holyrood election, a seat currently held by SNP MSP Kevin Stewart.

The 47-year-old first took on the role of Scottish Conservative and Unionist councillor in 2017.

However, SNP opposition group leader Stephen Flynn has accused Mr Lumsden of “seeking to walk away from his role” in the local authority if he stands as a candidate.

While the Holyrood elections take place in 2021, the local council elections do not take place until the following year, meaning Mr Lumsden could be working at Holyrood before his five-year council term is up.

Mr Lumsden, who has lived and worked in Aberdeen his whole life, said: “I am very proud to have been selected as the Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate for Aberdeen Central.

“I live in the constituency with my wife and children and I would be honoured to represent this area at Holyrood.

“The people of Aberdeen Central need an MSP who is not afraid to stand up for residents and fight for a fairer deal for the north-east.Unfortunately, our local MSP has failed to speak up for this area while the city council’s budget has been cut and NHS Grampian has been woefully underfunded.

“That is not good enough and it is time for a change.

“A new Government at Holyrood led by Ruth Davidson as First Minister would focus on improving our schools, growing our economy and supporting local services.

“My pledge will be to focus on the day job as a constituency MSP – and to always put the people of Aberdeen Central first.

“Being co-leader has been a real eye-opener to the appalling way Aberdeen Central has been treated by the SNP Scottish Government.

“I will do everything I can to make sure Aberdeen City Council and NHS Grampian is treated fairly when it comes to funding.

“Aberdeen has been held back by the SNP but I can bring about real change that allows Aberdeen to prosper and deliver the change Aberdeen desperately requires.

“The slavish devotion shown by Cllr Flynn and Kevin Stewart MSP to Dundee and the Central belt is galling, Aberdeen Central needs an MSP that can stand up and be counted to get a proper and fairer settlement for Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen Central has become the SNP’s forgotten constituency and it is only by electing a Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate that people will see real change.”

Mr Flynn said: “The irony of Douglas Lumsden promising to focus on the day job while seeking to walk away from his role as co-leader of the council won’t be lost on people in Aberdeen.

“The reality is that being a leader of Aberdeen City Council is a hugely important role that requires 100% commitment – something Douglas Lumsden appears unconcerned about.

“Ultimately, every project delay, service cut and funding raid on the likes of Visit Aberdeenshire stems from the pen of Douglas Lumsden – that record will not serve him well at the polls.”

Mr Stewart, who currently holds the seat at Holyrood, said: “I am proud that during my time as MSP for Aberdeen Central the SNP Government has delivered the £745 million Western Peripheral Route, is building a new women’s hospital and cancer care unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and has invested £379 million in the Aberdeen City Region Deal compared to the lesser sum of £125 million from the UK Tories.”