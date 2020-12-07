Leader of Conservative party calls for Scottish Labour to follow Aberdeen’s coalition lead

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives today hailed Aberdeen’s Labour councillors and called on Scottish Labour to work together with the Tories party to create a “Unionist coalition”.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross said the collaboration between Aberdeen Labour and the Tories in the Aberdeen City Council administration is a “perfect example” of how the parties can work together for leadership.

It comes after the Evening Express revealed how councillor Tauqeer Malik had launched a scathing attack on Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, calling the part “not fit for purpose”.

Mr Malik was one of nine Labour councillors suspended following the 2017 local authority elections, after they entered into a coalition with the Scottish Conservative Party and independent councillors to form the council’s administration.

Aberdeen City Council was named best local authority in October, at the Municipal Journal Achievement Awards 2020 in October.

Mr Ross has said the accolade shows the benefits of unionist parties working together, and added it was “incredible” that Scottish Labour confirmed the nine councillors will remain suspended from the party until 2022.

The party also previously said it had ruled out working with the Tories after the upcoming Scottish elections in May to take power.

Mr Ross said: “The agreement between ourselves and Scottish Labour has delivered great benefits for people across the city of Aberdeen and is a prime example of how Unionists can work together and help stop the SNP.

“Despite the SNP starving the council of cash, it has been named the best local authority in the United Kingdom.

“Instead of praising these councillors, Scottish Labour want to keep them under suspension which is astonishing and sums up their lack of effort in fighting back against the nationalists.

“They have ruled out working with us to stop the SNP keeping power after May’s election proving once for all that Scottish Labour will never put the Union first.

“The Unionist coalition in Aberdeen has shown what can happen when we work together, but Scottish Labour’s leadership are completely unwilling to put their differences aside in the interests of the country.”

An SNP politician dismissed Mr Ross’ comments, describing the council administration partnership as a “toxic coalition”.

Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, said: “We heard during the Tory party conference last month that Douglas Ross would happily get the old Better Together band back together with Labour, but they keep playing the old tunes and denying the people of Scotland their democratic will.

“Douglas Ross already knows the Tories are flailing in the polls so he needs as much support as he can get and so would be quite happy to turn to fellow no-hopers the Scottish Labour party.

“As for Labour, as has been demonstrated in Aberdeen, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that they would enter into such a toxic coalition again and shows you cannot trust Labour not to enable devastating Tory austerity on Scotland’s communities.”