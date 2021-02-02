Lawnmower stolen and shed almost broken into in St Cyrus

A lawnmower was stolen and a shed was almost broken into in a day-time raid in St Cyrus.

Police are appealing for information following the incident in the Well Green area of the village.

It took place between 1.40pm and 3.40pm on Friday.

An attempt was made to break into a shed, with a lawnmower then stolen.

The lawnmower has since been found and returned to the owner in St Cyrus.

Theft by Housebreaking – Shed – St CyrusPolice Scotland are appealing for information after a lawnmower was reported… Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

PC Jessica McGuickan of the Stonehaven Community Policing Team urged any potential witnesses to come forward.

She said: “Inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.

“In particular we would request that anyone with private CCTV let us know if you have recorded anything of note.”

Anyone with information can contact Police on 101, quoting incident 2542 of Friday 29 January 2021, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.