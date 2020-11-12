Latest images show aftermath of fire-hit primary school in Aberdeen

New images show the devastating result following a blaze at a former primary school in Aberdeen.

Firefighters worked through the night tackling the fire at Bucksburn Primary School, more recently known as Brimmond Primary School, on Inverurie Road around 9.30pm yesterday.

Images taken today show the extend of the damage left by the fire.

The unused building now sits a dilapidated wreck and beyond repair with a scorched roof and blackened walls.

Numerous windows have also been smashed.

Metal fencing now encapsulates the premises blocking any further access.

Fire crews called to blaze

Flames could be seen bursting from the roof of the building, which has lain empty since 2013.

Four fire crews worked tirelessly to douse the flames, which could be seen for miles with residents several streets away also reported seeing smoke rising high above the area.

This morning two appliances remained until 7.14 am when the stop message was received.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 9.34pm to a fire at a disused primary school in Bucksburn.

“We had four appliances and a height appliance on-scene but as operations continued that was scaled back.

“All fire units left at 7.14am with the fire extinguished.”

Police helped to ensure the surrounding area remained safe by aiding traffic management with the A96 Inverurie Road closed northbound between Oldmeldrum Road and Stoneywood Road.

Despite there being no danger to nearby properties, residents are being advised to keep doors and windows shut due to the amount of smoke in the air.

A joint investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the fire.

A police statement said: “Around 9.55pm on Wednesday, 11 November 2020, police were called to a report of a fire within a derelict school building in Inverurie Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services remain in attendance and a joint investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.”

Information can be passed to the emergency services by calling 101.

Reaction

Khlaire Sangster lives near the school and was just putting her children to bed when they heard a lot of sirens.

She said: “We looked out the window to see the huge flames and smoke. We knew by the size of them it was a serious fire. We had a feeling it was the old school so felt quite sad as it was a good school in its time.

“Our thoughts went to the houses closest to it and if the stables behind were safe. Very scary to watch as the wind wasn’t on the fire services side so we had everything crossed they were safe too.”

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald said: “I hope that this fire does not impact on local residents, as there are a number of houses located near to Bucksburn School.

“While there was initially some discussion about using the school for the early learning expansion, the council ought to have taken forward plans for demolition when this ceased to be an option.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “To see a former school like Bucksburn go up in flames like this is absolutely terrifying.

“It’s vital the school is secured and the structural damage is assessed.

“I’m aware Aberdeen City Council was making good progress in appointing a demolition team to flatten the building so the land could be sold.

“It’s important this is fast-tracked so the community feels safe from any such incidents.

“I commend the fantastic fire crews who reacted quickly to ensure the blaze was brought under control.”