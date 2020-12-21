Latest forecast sheds light on north-east’s likelihood of a white Christmas

The latest weather forecast from the Met Office has revealed the chances of parts of the north-east seeing snow on Christmas Day.

In what may be a relief to people in the area who are hoping to travel to see friends or family on the single day indoor household mixing is allowed, it is not looking likely.

There are very few parts of the north-east that will see temperatures drop below freezing on December 25.

Even Braemar – notorious for often being the first part of the country to be cut off by snow – will only go as low as 1C.

In Aberdeen, it is set to be cloudy for a majority of the day with the mercury only dropping down to 4C.

Further north in Fraserburgh it will be a similar story, with highs of 7C and lows of 5C.

It is unlikely that we will see scenes similar to those earlier this month, when ploughs were called out to clear roads and the snow gates at The Lecht were shut.

However, there will be at least one spot in the north-east that will enjoy more than a dusting of snow for Christmas Day.

Ben Macdui, the highest point of the Cairngorms and second-highest peak in the UK, will only get as warm as -3C, though even that is up from the Christmas Eve high of -7C.

It is not recommended that you visit on the big day though – conditions can turn dangerous rapidly at that altitude, and unwrapping presents with gloves on is notoriously difficult.