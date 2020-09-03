Latest figures show one more north-east death linked to Covid-19

One more confirmed coronavirus patient has died in the north-east according to the latest information from Public Health Scotland.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said the total number of Covid-19 fatalities of people who first tested positive in the previous 28 days was now 2,496.

She said the death occurred in mid-August but Public Health Scotland “have only now got all the information required”.

It’s the first death in Aberdeenshire since June 18.

The news comes as the reproduction rate – or the R rate – of coronavirus in Scotland is now “probably above one” and could be as high as 1.4, the First Minister said.

The rate, which calculates the average number of people who are infected by a positive case of the virus, was believed to be below one for some months.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “I said recently that the R number is of slightly less concern when overall prevalence of the virus is low, and overall prevalence of the virus is still low in Scotland right now.

“But nevertheless this is a reminder that the virus is spreading again here, just as it is elsewhere in the UK, across Europe and indeed in the wider world, so it is a reminder of the need for us to take this seriously and do all of the right things.”