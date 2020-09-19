Latest figures show one more Aberdeen death linked to Covid-19

The latest Covid-19 figures for Scotland show three more confirmed coronavirus patients have died, including one in Aberdeen.

A further 13 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Grampian area.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows there have been an additional 350 coronavirus cases recorded since Friday – this is 5.3% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 64 people are in hospital with a recently-confirmed case of the virus and nine of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Three Covid-19 related deaths, including one in Aberdeen, East Renfrewshire and North Lanarkshire, have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 718,954 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 24,126 were positive and 694,828 were confirmed negative.

A total of 4,337 in-patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital since March 5.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been thirteen new cases confirmed in the Grampian area since Friday and there are no coronavirus patients in hospital.

There have now been 2,078 positive cases in the north-east and Moray since the pandemic began.

The largest jump in cases has been recorded in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area where 116 more people have been diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours.