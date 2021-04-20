Latest Evening Express bingo winner ready to spruce up his garden

A Westhill man has said he feels lucky to have won £250 in the Evening Express bingo just as lockdown is beginning to lift.

Ron Hetherington, 66, was chuffed to find out that he was the sole winner of the jackpot.

“It’s always great to win something,” he said. “And luckily covid lockdown is beginning to get released a little bit so I’m sure I’ll be able to find something to spend my money on.”

The last 12 months have been difficult for Ron, but he has found solace in nature during the pandemic and has spent more time than ever before in his garden.

When he’s not at work as an electrical engineer, he’s often found pottering around in the flowerbeds and is keen to spruce up the space even more this year.

“The gardening season is just beginning to start so now’s the time to start looking at plants and shrubs and such,” he said.

“I actually won £100 in an Evening Express competition last year, so with two wins in about a year I’m feeling pretty lucky.

“And like I said, it’s a good time to have a lucky streak and the garden is ready for some new plants, And the patio is needing some new shrubs too.

“So it’s been very nice to win and the £250 will be well spent.”