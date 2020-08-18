Latest EE Bingo winner looking forward to caravan break

The latest winner of the Evening Express bingo has said he is hoping to be able to spend his £250 prize money on a post-lockdown caravan trip with his family.

Ally Riddoch, a retired former offshore worker who lives in Cove, won the jackpot with the very last number.

He said: “I thought the lady I spoke to was going to say I’ve got £50 or something, but she said I’ve got the whole lot – I’ve got £250!”

Ally, 69, added: “I’ve been doing the bingo for years, and I’ve never won anything.

“I just keep on doing it, and you know what they say, you’ve got to be in it to win it.”

He is planning to use the money for a caravanning holiday in Turriff with his wife Diane, adding: “We’re going with my brother-in-law and his wife, so the four of us are going up there and hopefully this lockdown in Aberdeen is done and dusted.”