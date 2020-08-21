Latest easing of lockdown restrictions welcomed by north-east leisure industry

The further easing of lockdown in Scotland has been welcomed by the north-east leisure industry although it’s not yet clear when many facilities will reopen in the city.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced at the three weekly review yesterday that from August 24, bingo halls, casinos and amusement arcades can reopen.

Some outdoor live events can take place, organised outdoor contact sports will resume for people of all ages, and driving lessons can return.

And gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts can now reopen earlier than expected from August 31 with the date brought forward from September 14.

But she said Scotland will not yet move to phase four of its route map out of the coronavirus lockdown because the virus still poses a significant threat.

Sport Aberdeen, the organisation which runs the majority of the city’s sport centres and swimming pools, is now preparing for its facilities to reopen.

Chairman Tony Dawson said: “We welcome today’s announcement and are delighted to receive a confirmed reopening date for the leisure industry.

“This is the news that we have been awaiting for several weeks and we can’t wait to welcome our members back.

“We are working on bringing forward our plans from the indicative date of 14 September and will be able to announce our exact opening date very soon.

“We very much look forward to playing our part in supporting our communities, particularly those whose health and well being has suffered during lockdown.”

It is not yet known when swimming lessons will resume for city school children.

Fitness firm Pure Gym also welcomed the announcement, but said its branches in Aberdeen will not be reopening on August 31.

It comes as the number of cases detected by NHS Grampian in the Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster reached 237, with 1,185 confirmed close contacts now identified.

A total of 407 cases have been identified in the Grampian region since 26 of July.

Work by Test and Protect continues to identify people who have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from Pure Gym read: “We’re delighted to hear that we can start to welcome our members back to our Scottish gyms from August 31. This excludes Aberdeen gyms.

“We’ll be in touch with all members next week with exact reopening dates and full information regarding their specific gyms.”

Meanwhile, Nuffield Health said it was ‘disappointed’ it can’t confirm a reopening date for its Aberdeen branch due to the local lockdown in place.

Further details on the city lockdown easing will be announced at a midweek review on Sunday.

A statement read: “While we’re delighted that we have a date to reopen our Scottish centres, we’re disappointed that we won’t be able to share a confirmed date to reopen our Aberdeen centre due to the current local lockdown.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and share a confirmed reopening date as soon as we’re able to.”

Club manager of Energie Fitness in Inverurie, Nick Ruta, said: “The announcement comes as great news because we’ve been shut for around five months now and we’re expecting an increase in customer inquiries now that we have a date.

“We’ve been ready to reopen for a while so we’ve just been waiting for the green light.

“We’ve had all the health and safety precautions in place since around May.

“Given that other industries have been allowed to open which can’t social distance, it’s been overdue for gyms to reopen.”

The gym has bought in a large marquee for users to participate in sessions.

Nick added: “We’ve invested in an industrial tent to allow us to run fitness classes.

“It’s a 12 x 8 metre tent which we’re going to have outside in our car park because we’re fortunate enough to have the space.

“We’re going to run classes in that so we can adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“Usually there are 20 in our studio but our capacity in the tent will probably be around 15.

“It will be done without equipment to start with so we can minimise any risks.”

Live Life Aberdeenshire expect to announce which facilities will be opening and when in the near future.

A spokesman said: “Live Life Aberdeenshire staff, many of whom were deployed into critical roles around Aberdeenshire Council, have been hard at work preparing facilities to help keep customers and staff safe. They have also been undergoing refresher training to ensure the customer experience is the best it can be.

“Screens, signs, one-way routes and other precautions have been put in place and session times and venue capacities have been reviewed to allow for social distancing.

“Enhanced cleaning regimes and facilities for customers to wash hands, use sanitiser and clean personal equipment are in place.

“Changing facilities will be limited and customers are asked to come clothed ready for their activity and to bring minimum belongings with them wherever possible, as locker facilities may be limited.

“All customers will also be asked for their contact details to comply with track and trace requirements.

“As with other Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities which have reopened, including Macduff Marine Aquarium, Aberdeenshire Farming Museum and Alford and Huntly ski centres, booking in advance will be necessary. We will publicise when bookings become available.”

Driving lessons can also restart from Monday August 24 in Scotland with tests allowed from September 14.

DVSA chief executive Gareth Llewellyn said: “It has been vital that lessons and tests only resume when safe to do so and in line with the Scottish Government’s advice.

“We know this has been a tough time for everyone including learners and driving instructors but I am pleased to announce the restart of lessons and tests in Scotland.”

A date has not been set for the reopening of non-essential call centres and offices, with home working remaining the default position.

The reopening of offices and call centres would “significantly increase the risk of indoor transmission” and “make it more difficult to keep schools open”, Ms Sturgeon said.

She said: “This does come down to difficult judgments about priorities.

“We have made clear that our priority is to enable children to be safely back at school.

“And with the virus at its current levels, that means we cannot do everything else we would like to do – like bring back non-essential offices.”