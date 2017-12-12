Latest closures and transport changes for Aberdeenshire schools

North-east schools have made changes to opening times and transport due to weather.

Aberdeenshire

Auchnagatt School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Ian Bruce will attempt his run this morning but WILL NOT do the Drumwhindle part of the route. Sylvia will also attempt her run but WILL NOT go up the Gibseat route. She will contact any other parents if there are particular problems. If the bus does not arrive within 15 minutes of your normal pick up time please return home. )

– School Transport Not Operating ( Watermill bus not operating today. Allan’s bus is running. Do not wait longer than 15 minutes for him. Safety is paramount and side roads are very poor today. Thank you. ) Auchterless School has delayed opening until 9.30am. Sarah’s bus will attempt to pick up pupils at the usual time. Turriff Cabs (Noreen’s bus) will attempt to collect pupils half an hour later than the usual time.

– Changes to School Transport Routes (Portsoy Taxi’s have had to abandon their run for Bus I to Gardenstown this morning.) Barthol Chapel School – School Transport Not Operating ( Premier Coaches are not running today – as far as we are aware Burns Coaches are attempting the route. Please only bring your children to school if you are available to collect them at the end of the day – or sooner if the weather deteriorates. )

– School Transport Not Operating ( Classy Taxis is NOT operating this morning due to icy road conditions. ) Chapel of Garioch School – School Transport Not Operating ( No school bus today. Travel safely. )

– School Transport Not Operating ( Premier coaches (Nigel’s Bus) is not running today due to untreated roads. Shearer’s buses are still running but only wait 10 minutes if running late. Only bring your child to school if it is safe to do so and you can collect at the end of the day or if the school has to close early ) Ellon Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Currently Ellon Academy is open at the usual time of 8.25am, with extended registration to 9.25am to allow staff/pupils to arrive safely. The following transport routes however are affected: – Bains Coaches which affects pupils travelling on Buses 6 and 7 from Ythanbank and Menie. – Victoria are NOT running the Hatton Feeder bus NS631Z. – Watermill buses are NOT running from Foveran, Slains and Drumwhindle. The new date for the S5/6 Parents’ Evening is Monday 5th February. Thank you. )

has delayed opening until 9.30am. The bus will pick up pupils half an hour later than usual. Fraserburgh Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Classy A taxi’s feeder service (NS441Y) which connects to another service at New Aberdour is unable to run today. Where school transport is not running, please do not take your child to school yourself unless it is safe to do so. If you do take your child to school you must be able to collect them at the end of the day or in the event of an early closure. )

– Changes to School Transport Routes ( The Watermill orange bus (George) has attempted his run but unfortunately had to turn back therefore will not be running today 12/12/17. ) Gordon Schools (The) – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Reids of Rhynie F-NS644O not picking up pupils at Wheedlemont but will be doing all other pick ups Premier Coaches NS644L (Corse/Drumblade/Marnoch) cancelled today due to poor road conditions )

– School Transport Not Operating ( School transport is not running today because of the road conditions. If the parents of bus pupils decide to bring their children to school, please ensure that you can collect them at the end of the school day. ) Inverurie Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Due to poor road conditions caused by the adverse weather, the following transport will not operate today: ABC Bains bus (contract number SS649E) from the Keithhall area. At present (7.00am) as far as we know all other transport operators are going to attempt their runs as usual. In the event of any delay, pupils should wait for 20 minutes beyond their usual pick up time for transport to arrive before making their way home. Parents/carers should not transport their child/ren to school if school transport is not operating, however if you choose to do so you must be available to return at short notice in order to collect your child/ren in the event that the school needs to close early, and you assume responsibility for transporting your child/ren home at the end of the school day. Pupils unable to attend school should continue their learning by accessing materials online. )

– School Transport Not Operating ( 7.40am Bains transport is not operating today. ) Kinellar School has made changes to their school transport routes. Due to existing road conditions, bus transport will be operating from Main Road, Blackburn rather than the normal bus stops. Those taking bus A are advised to meet their escort at Community Hall bus stop at 8.20am. The children will walk from Community Hall to Main Road with their escort before the bus departs at 8.40am. Those taking bus B are advised to meet their escort at Community Hall bus stop at 8.10am. The children will walk from Community Hall to Main Road with their escort before the bus departs at 8.30am. Those taking bus C are advised to meet their escort at Norman Gray Park at 08.15am. Cherry Tree pupils will walk to the bus stop with staff, before the bus departs at 08.25am. Those taking bus D should meet their escort at leys Hotel bus stop at 8.10am before the bus is due to depart at 8.20am. Those taking bus E should meet their escort at the Nursery entrance in the car park at 8.20am. Those taking bus F should meet their escort on Main Road adjacent to the nursery at 8.50am. The bus will depart at 9am. Those taking bus G should meet their escort at Leys Hotel bus stop at 8.50am before the bus departs at 9am.

has cancelled school transport. Meldrum Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Kineil 705H Methlick will run its winter route (not running the Burnend of Gight road)parents who can transport their children safely can have them picked up at Cairnorrie or Methlick. Kineil 705L Udny – the bus will not be running on the Greystone/Blair road today. 7.08am update – Burns Feeder V will not run to Hillbrae and Burns Feeder W will not run to Ythsie. Kineil 705J Old Rayne is on but will not run to Tocher and Kirkton of Rayne.****7.20am update Bains 705O and 705P St Katherines/BartholChapel and Udny/Whiterashes will not be running today. )

– Changes to School Transport Routes ( Diane’s bus will be operating main road pick ups only this morning. Middlemuir 8.30 am, Mains of Cairnorrie (main road entrance) 8.40 am, and Street of Monteach 8.50am. Fiona’s bus will also only operate pick ups in a couple of places. Monteach Road end 8.20 and Ythanbank Joinery at 8.30am. ) Meldrum School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( No Airyhiloock or Bourtie pick ups today on 670B route today )

has delayed opening until 9.30am. New Deer School has advised that there have been changes to Colleen of Milne’s Coaches’ route.

– Changes to School Transport Routes ( Bain’s taxi not running today. ) Turriff academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( The majority of transport intends to operate as normal. Given some roads will still be slippy, the runs are likely to take longer than on a normal day. Pupils should wait 15 minutes after the usual uplift time to allow for the slower journeys. The following are known not to be running. Milnes Coaches – Bus G20 will not run to Burnend Farm. They will run the rest of the route. Lesley MacIntosh – Connection run to bus E will not operate. Bus E (Stagecoach) will run. Any pupils not able to make it to school should study at home using online resources. Any parents bringing their own children to school should ensure they have arrangements in place to get them home again. )

Aberdeen

There are no reported school closures