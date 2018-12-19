Last chance to shop at Aberdeen’s Christmas in the Quad

Aberdeen residents will have one last chance to shop as part of the Christmas Village this weekend.

Christmas in the Quad, an initiative laid on by Aberdeen Inspired, will end this Sunday.

Traders from across the north-east have come to the quad at Marischal College to sell their wares.

Forming part of the Christmas Village, which has closed Broad Street with a multitude of rides and events, people have been able to buy locally made arts and crafts.

When the initiative was launched, traders said they had seen a boost in sales during their time in the Quad.

Each week, a different line-up of traders host a stall in the Quad, selling from Thursday to Sunday.

This Sunday will be the last day the stalls will be up.

However, the Christmas Village will run until Hogmanay.