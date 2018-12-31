Last Scotrail train from Edinburgh to Aberdeen cancelled already

Festive commuters to the north-east have been dealt an early blow after the cancellation of the last service to Aberdeen.

Scotrail announced on its website that the 7.34pm service between Aberdeen and Edinburgh is due to terminate at Dundee due to a shortage of train crew.

Passengers will arrive at Dundee at 8.44pm, meaning they will have to wait more than an hour for the next and final train to the Granite City.

The rail operator has been under fire in recent months for a series of disruptions, due to staff training.

The 7.30am and 11.02am services have also been canceled for the same reason.

As well as the cancellations, nine different trains from Edinburgh to Aberdeen have been reduced from four coaches to three because of the staff shortages.